Kajol On Daughter Nysa's Experience With The Paparazzi: "She Is Handling It With A Lot More Grace"

Bollywood actress Kajol has showcased her acting prowess in Bollywood films time and again and is now ready to rule the OTT space as well. After delivering a power-packed performance in the anthology series Lust Stories 2, the actress is now gearing up for her legal drama The Trial on Hotstar. Ahead of the show's release, Kajol, in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Arun Singh, spoke about many things but most importantly she addressed the issue of her daughter Nysa's dealing with the paparazzi and also shared the first time Nysa was papped which resulted in her crying.

Recalling the incident which took place in Jaipur when Nysa was two years old, Kajol told NDTV, "It was when Nysa was two years. We had gone to Jaipur and at that time we did not travel with security. The paparazzi came, 20-25 of them came and surrounded us and started yelling. Nysa burst out crying at that time. She was only 2. I just picked her up and I just walked straight into the car. I told her that these people mean you no harm, it's just their work so don't worry about it. If you have noticed I have kept my children away from it."

On being asked if Kajol gave any tips to Nysa on how to deal with the Paparazzi, the My Name Is Khan actress said, "They have learnt through experience. Whatever they have learnt through experience cannot be greater than whatever I teach them."

Kajol however shared that she feels that Nysa has learnt to handle the paparazzi with a lot more grace and dignity than she could have done if she were in Nysa's shoes. Kajol told NDTV, "Nysa has learned from her own experience. I have to say, she is handling it very very well. She is handling it with a lot more grace and dignity."

Recently Kajol, in an interview with Filmfare also opened up about "normalizing" female pleasure on-screen. In a candid chat with Filmfare, the actor confessed that a large section of the audience has lost their faith in the "eternal love stories" that Bollywood used to boast of earlier.

When asked about the importance of normalizing screen-portrayal of female pleasure, Kajol replied, "At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalized the same way that we've normalized eating and drinking. It's a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus."

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan and Lust Stories 2. Kajol will be next seen in The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. The Hotstar special series will stream from July 14.