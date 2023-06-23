Kajol's LOL Story About Filming Song With Saif Ali Khan: 'Saroj Khan Wanted To Hit Us'

Still from the song Honton Pe (Courtsey: Twitter)

Kajol is gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2. The Netflix series will be released on June 29. Kajol will be sharing the screen space with Kumud Mishra in the segment directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma. The team is super busy with the promotion campaigns. Kajol, who is known for her stellar screen presence and candid nature, recalled a moment when late choreographer Saroj Khan wanted to “hit her and Saif Ali Khan” during the shooting of Honton Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai, from the film Yeh Dillagi. Kajol told Radio Nasha, “You have to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us when we were shooting for Honton Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai…Saroj ji wanted to hit us. Saif and I couldn't stop laughing. She would say, ‘You are not taking this seriously, you are ill-mannered kids'.

Kajol added that she can't relate to the words “sexy” and “sharam”. She said, “There are two things, the word sexy and the word ‘sharam', I can't relate with these emotions.” Talking about how she delivers a scene that requires her to show such an emotion, the actress added, “I don't understand the emotion, but if you give me a set of features to move in a particular way, I get that. I have never been able to. Most of the time I depend on my directors.”

Lust Stories 2 also stars Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma.

Meanwhile, Kajol will also be seen in The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. The Hotstar special series will stream from July 14. Sharing an update on Instagram, Kajol said, “She is all set for her comeback, all she needs is your support. If you know anybody who's hiring, please tag them or share the video with them!”

Kajol's last film was Salaam Venky.