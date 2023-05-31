Kajol's 'Expectation Vs Reality' Post Is Undeniably Hilarious

Image was shared by Kajol. (courtesy: kajol )

Bollywood actor Kajol's latest Instagram entry might be the most relatable thing on the Internet today. On Wednesday, the actress treated her fans to two pictures. In one picture, we can see the star all glammed up in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress while in the second frame, we see her wearing the same dress but this time she has tissues all around her off-shoulder gown. Sharing the hilarious post, Kajol simply wrote, "Expectation VS Reality. "The post became an instant hit with many fans showering the comment section with praises. "You are so beautiful just like before it's no different Kajol." While another said, "Gorgeous in an awesome outfit."

On Monday, Kajol, who is quite regular on social media, revealed that her film Dushman was "one of the scariest films" she agreed to do and also thanked the makers for making her feel comfortable with an "uncomfortable topic." Sharing some snippets of the film on Twitter, the actor wrote, "25 years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I'm sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch!"

This comes a few days after Kajol celebrated the 17th anniversary of her 2006 film Fanaa and disclosed that she filmed the track Mere Haath Mein at -27 degrees Celsius in Poland. That's not all. The actor revealed that she had to wear just a “thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake, with the wind chill” making the condition worse. Her co-star Aamir Khan, on the other hand, “had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot.” But all their hard work was in vain, as “the whole song was scrapped and reshot” on a set in Mumbai.

Kajol shared a clip comprising sequences from Fanaa with Mere Haath Mein playing in the background. She wrote: “One of my oh so many ‘comebacks' (referring to reports of her comeback after maternity leave) but Zooni (her character's name) will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories let me give you some more.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. She is currently gearing up for her web series debut with The Good Wife, directed by Suparn Verma and co-starring Jisshu Sengupta.