'One Of The Scariest Films' Kajol Has Been In Just Turned 25. Guess Which One

On the 25th anniversary of the film Dushman, Kajol revealed that it was "one of the scariest films" she agreed to do and also thanked the makers for making her feel comfortable with an "uncomfortable topic." Sharing some snippets of the film on Twitter, the actor wrote, "25 years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I'm sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch!"

For the unversed, in the 1998 film, Kajol played a double role as twins Sonia and Naina Sehgal. Besides Kajol, Dushman also starred Sanjay Dutt, Jus Arora and Tanvi Azmi. The antagonist was played by Ashutosh Rana. The film revolves around the quest of a woman to avenge the death of her twin, who was mercilessly murdered by a serial offender Gokul, played by Ashutosh Rana.

This comes a few days after Kajol celebrated the 17th anniversary of her 2006 film Fanaa and disclosed that she filmed the track Mere Haath Mein at -27 degrees Celsius in Poland. That's not all. The actor revealed that she had to wear just a “thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake, with the wind chill” making the condition worse. Her co-star Aamir Khan, on the other hand, “had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot.” But all their hard work was in vain, as “the whole song was scrapped and reshot” on a set in Mumbai.

Kajol shared a clip comprising sequences from Fanaa with Mere Haath Mein playing in the background. She wrote: “One of my oh so many ‘comebacks' (referring to reports of her comeback after maternity leave) but Zooni (her character's name) will always remain special to me simply because I just had to be me without my glasses. Nerds rock! And since you guys loved my memories let me give you some more.”

Kajol added, “Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of the shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside… Aamir Khan, on the other hand, had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot (rolling eyes emojis). So, his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face! And the cherry on top of the whole scenario was that the whole song was scrapped and RESHOT when we got back to Mumbai! Can we all just salute women and heroines all over the world who do these things and much worse just to look good!”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. She is currently gearing up for her web series debut with The Good Wife, directed by Suparn Verma and co-starring Jisshu Sengupta.