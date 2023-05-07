Kajol And Jisshu Sengupta Twinning And Winning At The Sets Of The Good Wife

Jisshu U Sengupta shared this image. (courtesy: senguptajisshu )

Bollywood superstar Kajol will be making her web series debut with The Good Wife, directed by Suparn Verma. The legal-political drama is an adaptation of the eponymous drama by Robert King and Michelle King that featured Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Now, actor Jisshu Senguptahas shared images from the sets of the web series, including a selfie with Kajol. Sharing the happy image, Jisshu Sengupta said, “The good team,” with laughter emojis. In the photo, both Kajol and Jisshu are seen twinning in black shirts. He preceded this with another selfie with Kajol and director Suparn Verma with the same caption.

Kajol reposted the same image on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “So many more names come to mind.... The mad team. The fun team. The backbencher team.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kajol celebrated 29 years since the release of her film Yeh Dillagi, in which she starred alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Sharing a throwback image from the film, Kajol wrote, “So much fun on this set. and all the small memories. Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing Dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and NO CELLPHONES. Riding a horse in an itsy-bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face. #Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting hothon pe bas and #Sarojji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. Manish and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat. It's not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time…#29YearsOfYehDillagi. PS:- Oops Reemaji's first film with me.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. Jisshu Sengupta, meanwhile, was last seen in the Telugu film Shaakuntalam.