Kajol, Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan In A Major Throwback

Kajol shared this throwback. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan had a whole lot of fun while shooting for Yeh Dillagi. The film released on May 6 in 1994. Celebrating the film's 29 years today, Kajol shared some memories she made on set. From walking 1.5 km in the snow in dark because of “no cellphones” and “riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt” to relishing a “simple but amazing dal” made by Akshay Kumar, Kaol wrote about what made the filming all the more fun. Kajol also posted a snap of herself and her two co-stars from a photoshoot. “So much fun on this set… and all the small memories,” she began her caption and continued: “Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing dal.”

Kajol added that during the filming, she and the other stars had “no cellphones” so when their car stopped at the bottom of a hill, they had to climb around 1.5 km to reach their hotel that was “at the top. “Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and no cellphones!” wrote Kajol and added: “Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face! Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting Hothon Pe Bas and Saroj ji (choreographer Saroj Khan) wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reema ji (Reema Lagoo) playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set.”

The actress then mentioned how late filmmaker Yash Chopra would try to give her something to eat during the costume trial. She wrote: “Manish (Malhotra) and me doing the trials and Yash ji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat…It's not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time…#29YearsOfYehDillagi (star and red heart icons).”

Yeh Dillagi also starred Deven Verma and Saeed Jaffrey, among others. Other than this film, Kajol has worked with Saif Ali Khan in Hameshaa, Bambai Ka Babu and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Saif and Akshay Kumar have also co-starred in a couple of films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tashan and Aarzoo, to name a few.