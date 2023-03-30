Kajol Reviews Husband Ajay Devgn's Bholaa: 'Full Paisa Vasool'

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Kajol has heaped praise on her husband, actor Ajay Devgn's upcoming release Bholaa.

On Wednesday, Kajol attended the special screening of Bholaa. After watching the film, On Instagram she shared her review.

She wrote, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. #Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D."

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth film as a director after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

