Kajol's Special Sunday Greetings For Her 14 Million Instagram Fans Is All About 'Be Happy And Eat Lots'

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Bollywood star Kajol always believes in keeping it real – both, on-screen and off-screen. From professional updates to personal milestones, the star documents it all on social media. The actress has now shared a special image of herself on Instagram, wishing her fans a very happy Sunday. In the image, Kajol is seen dressed in a black top and a pair of spectacles placed on her head. Along with the selfie, Kajol wrote, “Happy Sunday u awesome 14 million people. Be well. Be happy and eat lots! #lovemysundays #homeandliving #sundayvibes.” Fans of the superstar have flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments.

A few days ago, Kajol was seen in a candid conversation with Humans Of Bombay. During the interaction, Kajol spoke about how she tackled beauty standards that prevailed in the industry when she started out. “‘She is dark, she is fat and she wears specs all the time.' These were some of the judgments that were passed when I first started working in the industry. I couldn't care less. I knew I was smart, cool, and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say for me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn't pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was - KAJOL!” she was quoted as saying in an Instagram post shared by Humans Of Bombay.

Meanwhile, Kajol's most recent film appearance was in Salaam Venky, where she co-starred alongside Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan, who made a cameo appearance. The movie was directed by Revathy and was released last year.

Kajol is renowned for her outstanding performances in both commercial hits and critically acclaimed movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Baazigar, Gupt, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, among many others. She is married to actor Ajay Devgn. The couple has a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug.