How Kajol Braved Being Body-Shamed, Told She Was 'Dark, Fat'

Kajol in a throwback picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol opened her heart out during a recent Humans of Bombay podcast. When asked how she dealt with judgments about her looks, Kajol said, "So I didn't really deal with it to be honest. I just put it into a compartment and I put it away. I always thought I was way more intelligent that all these people who were commenting on me and I still think that." Recalling the times she was body-shamed, Kajol said, "There were a lot of tags at that point of time. 'She is dark, she is fat'...So many things. 'She wears specs all the time' because I couldn't see, I would wear my specs everywhere but I knew I was smart, cool and better than everyone out there who had any negatives to say for me. So, I kept continuing to be myself and never let it show. Sooner or later, when they couldn't pull me down, the world simply embraced me for who I was," said Kajol.

The actress added, "There were a lot of things that people told me but I was like I'm still doing well right despite all that. It's just sad but like I couldn't take them that seriously."

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). The film was directed by Revathy and it released last year. Kajol is best-known for performances in hits as well critically acclaimed films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Baazigar, Gupt, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, to name a few.

In the recent years, the actress has starred in the National Award winning Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring husband Ajay Devgn and actor Saif Ali Khan. Kajol also featured in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which marked her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga was directed by Renuka Sahane and it also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.