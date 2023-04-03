For Kajol, Bholaa Success Is The Best Return Gift From Birthday Boy Ajay Devgn

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

It's been close to three decades since Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot. And yet, after all these years, the couple continues to be one of India's most admired Bollywood couples.

Be it on-screen or off-screen, fans love to catch glimpses of the couple. Kajol, who is quite active on social media, often gives her fans a sneak peek into her love life. Ajay's 54th birthday was no exception. On Sunday, Kajol treated fans to an adorable picture with Ajay. On Instagram, Kajol dropped the picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with Ajay.

Dressed in a white kurta, Kajol looked extremely pretty. On the other hand, Ajay looked super cool in a white shirt that he paired with denim. "The birthday boy finally gave me a return gift," she captioned the post. Kajol and Ajay tied the knot on February 24, 1999. The two had two wedding ceremonies - one was the Punjabi style, another one was the Marathi style.

Their love story began on the sets of their film Gundaraj and lead to them finally tying the knot. They are doting parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.