Women's Day 2023: What Kareena Kapoor, Kajol And Others Posted

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

On the occasion of International Women's day, Bollywood celebrities, irrespective of their gender, shared powerful messages on social media. Some celebs acknowledged the contribution of women in their life. Some believe that " every day is a women's day."

Starting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who kept it short and simple, wrote "Every day is Women's Day... Nevertheless Happy international women's Day...".

Kajol shared a number of messages on her insta-feed and story. One of them read, ''Empowered women empower women." Sharing a picture with a pilot, Kajol wrote, "Here's to women building women up... that's my pilot! Capt. Ashna Acharya."

Sharing a beautiful picture with her mother Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Happy Women's Day All I aspire for is to be an iota of the woman you are. #grace #strength #beauty #inspiration #bosslady"

Celebrated for her individuality and strong personality, actor-filmmaker Nandita Das shared a collage of pictures featuring Shabana Azmi, Sharmila Tagore, Deepa Mehta and many influential women of her life. She wrote, "Just got this from a friend. Do you feel it as I do? Wishing all of us a very Happy Women's Day. May we always have the wisdom to make the right choices, the strength to stick to them and the courage to walk away when we should. May we realise sooner than later that our happiness is as important as that of those around us. Shout out to us, strong women...may we be them, may we raise them. Just a few of the many women who have made me who I am. #womensday"

Arjun Kapoor posted a placard saying, "Not just a day. Every day is yours!" The 'Gunday' actor captioned it, "Nuff said."

Sharing frames from his personal album, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "To all the women in my life, thank you for inspiring me with your strength and grace. #HappyWomensDay". The album features Sanjay's mother Nargis, sisters, wife Manyata Dutt, and daughters Trishala Dutt, and Iqra Dutt.

Women's day is observed to celebrate women's achievements in various fields of life as well as to create a gender-sensitive world, free of prejudices and discrimination of any sort.

