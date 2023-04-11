15 Years Of U Me Aur Hum: Kajol Shares Adorable Throwback Pic With Husband Ajay Devgn

Image was shared by Bhumika Chawla. (courtesy: bhumika_chawla_t)

Actress Kajol's latest Instagram entry will surely take you back to the golden era of Bollywood romance. The actress on Tuesday, celebrated the completion of 15 years of her 2008 romantic film, U Me Aur Hum by sharing a throwback picture of her husband Ajay Devgn and herself from the movie. In the picture, Kajol looks beautiful in a dress while Ajay Looks at her in bewilderment. Sharing the image with her social medfia fan, the actress captioned it, "15 years of #UMeAurHum," Her husband Ajay Devgn aslo shared the post on his Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

Now see what Ajay Devgn's reply:

For the unversed, U Me Aur Hum is a romantic drama film which deals with the subject of Alzhiemer disease. The film is shot on a ship.

It's been close to three decades since Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot. And yet, after all these years, the couple continues to be one of India's most admired Bollywood couples. Not only that, the husband-wife duo are also each other's biggest cheerleaders. A few weeks back, Kajol had shared a picture of her husband on her Instagram feed following the release of his recent film Bholaa. In the caption, without holding back, the actress wrote, "Dear Viewer, We have our very own Hulk aka Singham aka #Bholaa out in theatres from today! Ajay Devgn, you have made a seriously rollicking ride! Loved it!."

Take a look at the post here:

Their love story began on the sets of their film Gundaraj and lead to them finally tying the knot. They are doting parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.