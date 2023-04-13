In Kajol's Version Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Vs Salman Khan Winner Would Be...

Kajol and Salman in a a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kajol, who famously starred in Karan Johar's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in a recent Humans Of Bombay podcast, said that her version of Anjali (the character she played in the film) would have been different from the one showcased in film. "My version of Anjali would never be wearing a saree. She would be wearing those track pants and fab, expensive sneakers with it and make that look good," Kajol said. When asked if she would have picked SRK's character Rahul or Salman Khan's character Aman in the film if it were to her. Kajol said, "On script level, maybe I would have gone with Salman's character, but in the film, if you watch the film, there is no choice about the ending, it has to be the way it is."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles and Salman Khan starred as Kajol's fiance Aman, who decides to let go the love of his life, in order to reunite Rahul and Anjali (SRK and Kajol).

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which opened in theaters on October 16, in the year 1998, is one of the biggest films made in Bollywood in those times. Besides, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the film also featured Salman Khan (in a special appearance), Sana Saeed, who played the role of SRK and Rani Mukerji's daughter Anjali. The cast also included veterans Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, late actress Reema Lagoo and comedian Johnny Lever.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and it is considered to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1998 and it won multiple awards.