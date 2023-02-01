When Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actor Parzaan Dastur Met Shah Rukh Khan. See Pics

Parzaan Dastur shared this picture. (courtesy: parzaan.dastur)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai child star Parzaan Dastur treated his Insta family to pictures of him with Shah Rukh Khan. Parzaan co-starred with SRK in Kuch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, also starring Kajol and Rani Mukerji. In the first image, Parzaan is happily posing with Shah Rukh. The star looks handsome in a black shirt with a black coat, while Parzaan can be seen in a suit set. Next is a throwback photo of the duo from the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot. Sharing the then-and-now pictures, Parzaan wrote, "When Parzaan metPathaan #pathaan #blockbuster." Soon after he shared the post, excited fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Ah! Y'all should have recreated the pose." Another fan wrote, "Wow!!! From the boy counting stars to this.. hope someday you will be in the big screen again. You are mighty talented."

In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Parzaan played the role of a cute Punjabi kid who used to count stars. He is fondly remembered by the audience for his line "Tussi ja rahe ho, tussi naa jao (You are going, please don't go)," which he said to Kajol.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On the seventh day of its release, the movie crossed the Rs 300 crore mark. The film has managed to collect Rs 318.50 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Pathaan continues its glorious run.. Collects Rs 20 cr+ on Day 7 [Tue] most films don't collect this number on Day 1...Mass circuits massive... Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr. Total: Rs 318.50 cr. Hindi. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Take a look below:

#Pathaan continues its GLORIOUS RUN… Collects ₹ 20 cr+ on *Day 7 [Tue]* - *most* films don't collect this number on *Day 1*… Mass circuits MASSIVE… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr. Total: ₹ 318.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tv924620GP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023

Coming back to Parzaan Dastur, the actor has starred in many films as a child artist, such as Mohabbatein, Zubeidaa, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and many more.