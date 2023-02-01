Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Crosses The Rs 300 Crore Mark

SRK in Pathaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

To say Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is ruling the box office would be an understatement. The film, which opened in theatres last week, "continues its glorious run," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has managed to collect Rs 318.50 crore within a week. Talk about a blockbuster performance. The film collected over Rs 20 crore on Tuesday alone, Taran Adarsh mentioned in his tweet. Breaking down the box office figures so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Pathaan continues its glorious run.. Collects Rs 20 cr+ on Day 7 [Tue]." He added, "most films don't collect this number on Day 1...Mass circuits massive... Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr. Total: Rs 318.50 cr. Hindi. India biz."

Turns out, its not just the Hindi versions that have been performing well at the box office. The Tamil and Telugu versions have been equally adept at performing well at the box office. Taran Adarsh, in a separate tweet, deconstructed the film's Tamil and Telugu version's box office collection. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have contributed Rs 11.75 crore to the stellar box office collection so far.

Pathaan, the biggest opener in Hindi cinema, earned Rs 55 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. Additionally, the spy thriller sold 5.5 lakh tickets for its first day in advance booking. The film also received largely good reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating and he wrote: "Phenomenally entertaining and consistently engaging, Pathaan, for all the derivative genre components it compiles, is a spy thriller that crackles with energy."

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films.