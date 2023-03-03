Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 37: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Set To Break Baahubali 2's Record

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Pathaan is set to be the biggest Hindi film of all time and everyone else can go home now, than you very much. Shah Rukh Khan's new release will break yet another record today, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh – with earnings of over Rs 510 crore as of yesterday (Day 37), Pathaan will overtake the collections of the Hindi dub of Baahubali: The Conclusion at the end of today's business (Day 38). The film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released on January 25 and has been destroying the box office ever since.

"Pathaan posts a solid total in Week 5. All set to emerge the highest grossing Hindi film today (sixth Friday) by crossing Baahubali 2 Hindi. (Week 5) Friday 1 crore, Saturday 1.95 crore, Sunday 2.45 crore, Monday, 80 lacs, Tuesday 75 lacs, Wednesday 75 lacs, Thursday 75 lacs. Total: Rs 510.65 crore. Hindi. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

See his post here:

The sum total earned by Pathaan's Tamil and Telugu versions is Rs 18.24 crore which takes the overall collection to Rs 528.29 crore.

At the end of today, Pathaan will become Bollywood's top earner followed by the Hindi dubs of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, and Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's first lead role in four years, is directed by Siddharth Anand and set in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. SRK plays the title role, a RAW agent who tackles a terror threat from former agent Jim, played by John Abraham. Pathaan takes Jim down with an assist from an ISI agent, played by Deepika Padukone.