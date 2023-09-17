Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Peru Fans' Version Of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: 'Pretty Awesome'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: poojadadlani02 )

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is receiving love from every corner of the world. Be it the peppy songs or the dialogues, the Jawan fever has everyone hooked. Not just that, the Atlee film has been breaking box office records — one at a time. Now, a video of a duo dancing to the hit track, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, has grabbed Shah Rukh Khan's attention. In the clip, the two, dressed in jackets with Peru written on them, are seen performing the hook step of the electrifying number. Reposting the clip on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page, SRK wrote, “Thank you Peru!!! Love the jackets! And the moves are pretty awesome too!”

Take a look at the post here:

Thank u Peru!!! Love the jackets! And the moves are pretty awesome too! https://t.co/xunRFg1C8C — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2023

Before this, a group, in Peru, grooved to Zinda Banda in the middle of a road. In the video, released on X, people are seen dancing to the track with SRK's poster in their hands. Of course, the clip had managed to attract Shah Rukh Khan's attention. He said, “Wow… seems like an entertaining traffic signal!!! But please follow all the rules while you are at it. Don't inconvenience anyone and be safe yourself. Thank you, Peru, this was cool!!!”

Wow… seems like an entertaining traffic signal!!! But please follow all the rules while u are at it. Don't inconvenience anyone and be safe yourself. Thank u Peru this was cool!!! https://t.co/YlNpAaRKUg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Meanwhile, witnessing Jawan's terrific run at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called the phenomena to be “SRK vs SRK…Jawan vs Pathaan”. This is because Jawan is eyeing to break the records that were earlier set by Pathaan. On Day 11, Jawan has become the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹ 400 crore club, as per Taran Adarsh. This feat was achieved by Pathaan in 12 days. Sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film, Taran Adarsh said, “₹ 500 crore is very much within reach” of Jawan.

Jawan, released on September 7, also features south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone is also part of the film.