Jawan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At 440 Crore And Counting

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is ruling over the box office and how. The Atlee directorial, which was released in theatres on September 7, earned Rs 31.50 Crore on the 2nd Saturday or on its 10th day for all languages according to a report by Sacnilk.com. The total earnings of the film in India as per early estimates now stands at Rs 440.48 Crore. This notably comes after the film secured more than ₹ 366 crore (Hindi version) at the domestic box office. On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted in his report that the movie will "Comfortably cross" ₹ 400 crore on its second weekend. The movie earned ₹ 18.10 crore on Friday alone.

On Saturday, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his Instagram post, "350 NOT OUT... Jawan swims past ₹ 350 cr mark on Day 9 [second Fri], and should comfortably cross ₹ 400 cr in Weekend 2 itself... SUPERB HOLD on [second] Friday paves way for a FANTASTIC, UNINTERRUPTED RUN, going forward... [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 366.08 cr.Hindi India biz. Boxoffice." The Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie earned a total ₹ 44.35 crore at the box office.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's post here:

Jawan has been shattering box office records ever since it was released - it is Bollywood's biggest opener and fetched its fastest ₹ 300 crore. Many of the records Jawan is smashing are already owned by Shah Rukh Khan - his previous release Pathaan reset box office benchmarks that are now being demolished by Jawan.

Jawan opened to stellar reviews from both critics and fans. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"