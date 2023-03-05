Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 39: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is 'In No Mood To Slow Down'

Image was shared by Shah Rukh Khan.(courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has broken all kinds of box office records and is showing no signs of slowing down. The film has already overtaken the dubbed versions of Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and Aamir Khan's Dangal in terms of box office collection, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Now on the 39th day after release, Pathaan is only moving from strength to strength, he has revealed in a new tweet. Taran Adarsh shared that the sixth week of the film's run is faring better than the fifth week. Posting specifics, Taran Adarsh said: “#Pathaan continues its heroic run, in no mood to slow down… Weekend 6 is trending better than Weekend 5 [Fri: 1 cr, Sat: 1.95 cr]… [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 513.75 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.”

Previously, sharing that Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film, Taran Adarsha posted a tweet that said: “Absence of notable/new films in the market gives #Pathaan a big boost… Numbers witness an upward trend on [sixth] Fri… Another strong weekend is on the cards… [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 511.70 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. Now No. 1 Hindi film in India.”

Meanwhile, welcoming the film's dream run, designer-producer Gauri Khan, who is Shah Rukh Khan's wife, shared a poster of the film featuring SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham and said: “Record breaking streak… #Pathaan,” with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, director Siddharth Anand expressed his gratitude to fans for the love showered on the film. He was quoted by ANI as saying: "I'm just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide and 500 crore net in Hindi version is simply historic, and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn't be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”

On the work front, SRK will be seen in Dunki and Jawan.