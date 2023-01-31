Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Set To Be Fastest To Make 300 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

The records continue to accumulate for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's new release and a smash hit at the box office. Ticket sales in India total Rs 296.50 crore in six days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Pathaan passes the Monday test with a respectable Rs 25.50 crore and heads towards a new record on Day 7, which is today. This means that once Day 7's collections are reported tomorrow, Pathaan will have crossed the Rs 300 crore benchmark faster than the Hindi dubs of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, the previous record holders in the Hindi film industry. Pathaan will have made Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office in a week, quicker than Baahubali: The Conclusion's 10 days and KGF: Chapter 2's 11 (the Hindi dubs of these films).

"Pathaan stands tall on the crucial Monday (Day 6). National chains super-strong, mass circuits rocking. Will be SRK's first film to hit Rs 300 crore on Tuesday (Day 7). Wednesday 55 crore, Thursday 68 crore, Friday 38 crore, Saturday 51.50 crore, Sunday 58.50 crore, Monday 25.50 crore. Total: Rs 296.50 crore. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

The Tamil and Telugu dubs of Pathaan have so far brought in Rs 10.75 crore, adding Rs 1 crore on Monday to the previous five days' earnings.

The film will become the "fastest to enter Rs 300 club," Taran Adarsh tweeted with a list of the previous quickest triple centuries. Pathaan, Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 are followed by Dangal, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, War, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

The film's worldwide gross was over Rs 540 crore as of yesterday.

Pathaan has already broken several records – it is Bollywood's biggest opener and fetched the fastest Rs 200 and Rs 250 crore. It is also the only Hindi film to earn close to Rs 70 crore in a single day.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the title role of a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone's character on an anti-terror mission against rogue agent Jim, played by John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan released on January 25.