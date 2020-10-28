Remember Parzaan Dastur From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? He's Getting Married - Here's When

Parzaan Dastur posted this photo with Shah Rukh Khan. (Image courtesy: parzaan.dastur )

Remember the child actor that played the role of adorable sardar kid in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Yes, we are talking about Parzaan Dastur. He is getting married to his girlfriend Delna Shroff. Surprised, right? The actor, 28, announced that he will get married to his girlfriend in February next year in an Instagram post earlier this month. "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said yes! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding ," he wrote in the caption while sharing a photo of himself proposing to Delna Shroff on the beach.

Parzaan Dastur's dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Tussi jaa rahe ho, tussi na jao - still makes 90s kids nostalgic. He played the role of a silent kid in the film, which starred Sana Saeed as Anjali. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai recently clocked 22 years. The film, which released on October 16 in 1998, also starred Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh.

Parzaan's Instagram feed is filled with pictures of Delna Shroff. On Tuesday, he posted a throwback photo from their Thailand trip and wrote: "The last two days have been overwhelming. Thank you so much for wishing us and showering us with your love and blessings. Life has been kind to me and I am eternally grateful! Throwback to this fun trip to Thailand last year. Hope the pandemic ends soon and we can go back to making travel plans."

Parzaan Dastur has also acted in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Zubeidaa, Sikandar and Mohabbatein. He is also known for appearing as a child actor in Dhara Oil advertisement.