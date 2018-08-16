Here's Why This Ad Is Making All '90s Kids Nostalgic

Parzaan Dastur stars in Uber Eats India's latest ad.

As Uber Eats tries to gain a stronghold in the online food delivery market in India, it has released an ad that is sure to strike a chord with everyone who grew up in India in the '90s. Do you remember the iconic Dhara Oil ad from 1996? With its jalebis, Ramu Kaka and, of course, the adorable little boy in his yellow T-shirt, the ad went on to become a much-loved one. Now, Uber Eats India has recreated it - but, just like us, the adorable little boy is now all grown up and fighting with his flat mates instead of his parents.

Parzaan Dastur, "our favourite Jalebi boy from the 90s", who lit up the screen with his smile in the original ad, has now graduated from jalebi to biryani. He still doesn't manage to leave his home in a huff, but he does make every millennial watching the ad very nostalgic.

Watch it below:

Since being shared online on Friday, the ad has already collected over 1.2 lakh views on Instagram, and another 30,000 on Facebook, along with hundreds of comments.

"The "Jaleeeebiii..." kid has grown upto "Biryaaaaniii..."" writes one person on Instagram. "This is such a great ad. How cute to see the same kid all grown up," says another on Facebook. "I just time travelled," a third writes, adding a lot of heart emojis.

Advertisement

However, it's also making some people feel old. "Oh no, we've grown up," writes one person on Instagram. "Only 90s kid will get it," says another. "So cool! The jalebi boy eats Biryani now. Hit by nostalgia of Dhara Ad," another commenter writes.

Has it also made you nostalgic? Watch the original below:





What do you think of the Uber Eats ad? Let us know using the comments section below.