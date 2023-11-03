Who Is Orhan Awatramani? All You Need To Know About 'Bollywood's BFF'

Orry is a social activist from Mumbai, as per his LinkedIn bio.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry', is often spotted partying and hanging out with Bollywood celebrities including Jahnavi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Sara Ali Khan. Most recently, his pictures with Nita Ambani, Deepika Padukone and Shubhman Gill at the launch of Jio World Plaza went viral online. Also known as "Bollywood's BFF", he has been making the rounds lately for his bold fashion choices and fan following. However, many users are left wondering what he does and who he is.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he is a social activist from Mumbai and works as a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson Office. Further, he has pursued a Bachelor's in Fine Arts and Communication Design from New York's Parsons School of Design. The socialite has over four lakh followers on Instagram and his bio reads, "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard." He keeps his fans and followers updated about his life and often posts pictures and videos from movie premiers, vacations, photoshoots etc.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Mr Awatramani stated that he "works very hard". On being asked whether it was a 9-5 typical job, he denied it and said that he works hard on himself. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself," he said.

Describing what he actually does, Orry said, "Everyone wants to know this? I'll tell you exactly what I said in my first job interview to my boss as of today, 'You know, ma'am, growing up I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. But what am I today? I'm a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don't know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.' I looked her in the eyes and said, 'I'm the kind of person that if you ask me to paint something for your wall, I'll paint the entire house'. And mic drop."

Orry added that he knows a lot of people in the film industry as they went to school and college at a similar time. He added that there are only a few who he considers as friends. He told the outlet, "I wouldn't really say I'm friends with anyone in the 'film industry'-the people I'm friends with are actually my peers. We're the same age; we all went to school and college at similar times. There are only a few people who I consider industry friends and who I met only in the industry, like Bhumi Pednekar. We didn't know each other until a couple of years ago, but we're really good friends now."

Mr Awatramani said that when he posted a picture with Kylie Jenner at her house in the US, it grabbed a lot of attention and "put me on the map". "If you say one picture with a celebrity that grabbed people's attention, then yeah, I went to Kylie Jenner's house for my birthday and we put up a picture together, and that put me on the map," he added.

The socialite also discussed his fashion choices and added that it was a result of his school, which had no uniforms and students were allowed to experiment. "I went to a boarding school in Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu. No uniforms. While they allowed children to experiment with their looks, they did have some rules-you couldn't wear mini-skirts, you couldn't come to school with a mohawk on your head and so on. Also, because it's a boarding school, your parents have no say about what you're wearing," Orry told Cosmopolitan.