Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Twinning And Winning In Thailand

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani have been living their best lives in Thailand. The BFFs of tinsel town went on a girls' trip and the pictures will give you major travel goals. Mouni Roy shared a new bunch of pictures on Thursday. In the pictures, Mouni and Disha can be seen twinning and winning. In another picture, Mouni can be seen taking a selfie with Disha standing at the back. There are also solo pictures of Mouni and Disha in which they can be seen relishing the beauty of the beach location. Mouni simply wrote in the caption, "Of sonnets and sunsets..." Disha Patani commented on the post and wrote, "I love you." Take a look:

Disha Patani also shared a bunch of pictures from their vacation. Disha gave a tour of the beach location in a few pictures. In one picture, Disha, dressed in a swimsuit, can be seen posing for the camera. Shunning many words, Disha only wrote, "Thailand" in the caption. Take a look:

Mouni Roy shared first pictures from the vacation on Wednesday. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, dressed in swimsuits, can be seen posing for the camera. In another picture, Mouni Roy, seated on a swing, can be seen enjoying herself. In another picture, Disha Patani can be seen reading against the backdrop of the setting sun. Mouni Roy wrote in the caption, "Holiday with my favourite girl." Take a look:

The new BFFs of tinsel town are often spotted together. A few months back, Mouni shared several pictures with Disha from The Entertainers Tour and admitted that she missed the Radhe actress. Mouni wrote, "Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss." Disha replied to the post and wrote, "Love you my mon mon." Take a look:

Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One. Meanwhile, Disha Patani will next be seen in Yodha and Project K.