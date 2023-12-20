Inside Mouni Roy's Holiday Diaries With Her 'Favourite Girl' Disha Patani

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: MouniRoy)

BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani went on a girls' trip and they are enjoying themselves to the fullest. Mouni Roy shared images from their vacation. In the first picture, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, dressed in swimsuits, can be seen posing for the camera. In another picture, Mouni Roy, seated on a swing, can be seen enjoying herself. In another picture, Disha Patani can be seen reading against the backdrop of the setting sun. Mouni Roy wrote in the caption, "Holiday with my favourite girl." Mouni didn't disclose the location. Take a look at the post here:

The new BFFs of tinsel town are often spotted together. A few months back, Mouni shared several pictures with Disha from The Entertainers Tour and admitted that she missed the Radhe actress. Mouni wrote, "Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss." Disha replied to the post and wrote, "Love you my mon mon." Take a look:

Disha Patani wished Mouni Roy with an adorable post on her birthday. Sharing a bunch of pictures of themselves, Disha Patani wrote, "My monz You are so special and you really have changed my life this year in the most amazing way, All my happiest memories are with you. Happiest b'day to the most beautiful woman inside out i love you so much keep spreading your infectious love and positive energy everywhere you go i love you." Take a look:

Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One. Meanwhile, Disha Patani will next be seen in Yodha and Project K.