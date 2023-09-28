Disha Patani Says Her 'Happiest Memories' Are With BFF Mouni Roy - See Birthday Post

Image was shared by Disha Patani. (courtesy: dishapatani )

Mouni Roy, who impressed critics with her stellar performance in Brahmastra last year, is celebrating her 38th birthday today. On the special occasion, her BFF Disha Patani dropped the sweetest birthday post for her "monz." Sharing a bunch of pictures of themselves, Disha Patani wrote, "My monz You are so special and you really have changed my life this year in the most amazing way, All my happiest memories are with you. Happiest b'day to the most beautiful woman inside out i love you so much keep spreading your infectious love and positive energy everywhere you go i love you." Birthday girl Mouni replied in an instant as she wrote,"My D. You my love is light and thank you for bringing so much love and light in my life. I Wuvv you."

Besides Disha, producer Ekta Kapoor also wished Mouni on her 38th birthday via a reel. She wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday to my darling Mouni ! Will always wish you joy on your bday because you are my sarvashresth Naagin … my special one !!! Lots of love Mouni ….. you are the OG mani ."

From pictures to compliments, Disha and Mouni have been each other's biggest cheerleaders over the past several months. The tale of friendship between the two actresses was revealed through a post shared by Mouni Roy a few months back. Mouni shared several pictures with Disha from their time in The Entertainers Tour and confessed that she is already missing the Radhe actress. In the caption, Mouni said, “Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss.” Disha replied to the post saying, “Love you my mon mon.” To this, Mouni responded: "Me more!"

Mouni Roy was last seen as the main villain in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One. Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns, has two upcoming projects - Yodha and Project K.