Watch: Mouni Roy Tumbles While Exiting New Year Party. Husband Suraj Nambiar Rescues

Mouni Roy's New Year Eve's party didn't go smooth. The Brahmastra actress tumbled while exiting the party venue in Mumbai last night. She was accompanied by BFF Disha Patani and husband Suraj Nambiar. In a viral video, Mouni Roy can be seen falling down all of a sudden. The security personnel and lensmen, stationed over there, were shocked and ran to help her.

Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar, who was making his way amid crowd, quickly lent her a hand and hold her safely and moved towards the car. The video was shared on Instagram by a fan. In the comments section, fans expressed their concern.

A fan wrote, "Hope she's fine." Another fan commented, "Hope she is okay." Another comment read, "She is fine, I guess." Take a look:

For the party, Mouni wore a black dress with a bare back. Here are some pictures from the night:

Last year, Disha Patani, with her BFFs Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff, went to a girls' trip to Thailand. Mouni shared pictures from Thailand on Instagram, and it featured herself and Disha Patani twinning and winning in white.

In another picture, Mouni can be seen taking a selfie with Disha. There are also solo pictures of Mouni and Disha, in which they can be seen enjoying the view. Mouni simply wrote in the caption, "Of sonnets and sunsets..."

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kanguva opposite Suriya. Next, she will be part of Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and more.

Mouni Roy was last seen in the web series Sultan of Delhi and the drama series Showtime. She also co-hosted the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra.