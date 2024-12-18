BFFs Disha Patani, Mouni Roy And Krishna Shroff's Thailand Trip Is All About The Sea And Sun

Disha Patani has been living her best life in Thailand. The actress, with her BFFs Mouni Roy and Krishna Shroff, are on a girls' trip, and their pictures from the beaches of Thailand will give you major travel goals.

Disha shared a multi-photo post on Instagram, which opened with a snap of the actress standing on the beach. The next slide featured Disha and Mouni sitting on bean bags by the seaside.

There were also a bunch of images of Disha in her floral and black swimsuits, relishing the beauty of the beach.

Finally, the last picture featured Disha, Mouni and Krishna sitting together. Take a look:

Mouni commented on the post, "Ly Sis."

Mouni shared pictures from Thailand on Instagram, and it featured Roy and Disha Patani twinning and winning in white.

In another picture, Mouni can be seen taking a selfie with Disha. There are also solo pictures of Mouni and Disha, in which they can be seen enjoying the view. Mouni simply wrote in the caption, "Of sonnets and sunsets..."

Disha Patani also shared a bunch of pictures from their vacation. Disha gave a tour of the all-girls' trip in a few pictures. In one picture, Disha, dressed in a swimsuit, can be seen posing for the camera. Shunning many words, Disha only wrote, "Thailand" in the caption. Take a look:

This is not the first time that Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have vacationed in Thailand. Last year, the BFF duo took a trip to the country for their year-end trip.

Krishna Shroff took to Instagram as well to share a series of snaps enjoying with her girl gang to the fullest in Thailand.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kanguva opposite Suriya. Next, she will be part of Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and more.

Mouni Roy was last seen in the web series Sultan of Delhi and the drama series Showtime. She also co-hosted the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra.