Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Are Bollywood's Ultimate Casual Chic Cheerleading BFFs

When it comes to style, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani never miss a beat whether they're together or apart. These Bollywood divas have mastered the art of looking effortlessly chic while navigating their day-to-day lives in the city. Whether it's a casual outing or running errands, their off-duty outfits are proof that comfort and style can go hand in hand. On one such occasion, Mouni Roy turned cheerleader to Disha Patani posing in front of a Calvin Klein ad in what seemed like a shopping mall. Of course, Disha Patani looked scintillating in the campaign but contrary to that persona, Disha and Mouni were in casual fits. Disha picked a graphic tee, jeans, and sneakers. Mouni chose an all-black relaxed outfit.

Also Read: Disha Patani's Birthday Wish For Birthday Girl Mouni Roy Was When They Were Chic By The Beach In Printed Swim Sets

Instagram/@imouniroy

In yet another slide of Mouni's post, the BFFs displayed their happiness while posing with choreographer Rahul Shetty. In the snap, the Mouni looked pretty in a black top with noodle straps. She teamed it with a matching-toned skirt and subtle glam beauty strokes, featuring eyeliner and nude lipstick. Her middle-parted open tresses added a charm to her overall look. On the other hand, Disha complimented Mouni by wearing a maroon top with a plunging neckline. She slipped into a mini skirt. She accessorised her OOTD with a sleek necklace and flaunted her no-makeup face. Just like Mouni, Disha too kept her curls loose and radiated pure happiness.

Instagram/@imouniroy

On Mouni's birthday this year, Disha posted an array of photos from their travel diaries. Amongst them, what caught our attention was their stylish looks. For a beach day, Mouni picked a leopard-printed bikini. She teamed her halter-neck top featuring a plunging neckline with a matching sarong fastened near her waist. The diva kept her makeup minimal while letting the wind play with her tresses. On the other hand, Disha wore a black-hued bikini with red rose prints all over. She rounded off her avatar with a long sheer skirt coupled with a rosy-tan beach glam.

Disha and Mouni are BFFs whose sartorial diaries always leave a mark on us.

Also Read: BFFs Like Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Who Glow Together, Stay Together