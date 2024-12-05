Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Are Bollywood's Ultimate Casual Chic Cheerleading BFFs

When it comes to style, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani never miss a beat whether they're together or apart. These Bollywood divas have mastered the art of looking effortlessly chic while navigating their day-to-day lives in the city. Whether it's a casual outing or running errands, their off-duty outfits are proof that comfort and style can go hand in hand. On one such occasion, Mouni Roy turned cheerleader to Disha Patani posing in front of a Calvin Klein ad in what seemed like a shopping mall. Of course, Disha Patani looked scintillating in the campaign but contrary to that persona, Disha and Mouni were in casual fits. Disha picked a graphic tee, jeans, and sneakers. Mouni chose an all-black relaxed outfit.
In yet another slide of Mouni's post, the BFFs displayed their happiness while posing with choreographer Rahul Shetty. In the snap, the Mouni looked pretty in a black top with noodle straps. She teamed it with a matching-toned skirt and subtle glam beauty strokes, featuring eyeliner and nude lipstick. Her middle-parted open tresses added a charm to her overall look. On the other hand, Disha complimented Mouni by wearing a maroon top with a plunging neckline. She slipped into a mini skirt. She accessorised her OOTD with a sleek necklace and flaunted her no-makeup face. Just like Mouni, Disha too kept her curls loose and radiated pure happiness.
On Mouni's birthday this year, Disha posted an array of photos from their travel diaries. Amongst them, what caught our attention was their stylish looks. For a beach day, Mouni picked a leopard-printed bikini. She teamed her halter-neck top featuring a plunging neckline with a matching sarong fastened near her waist. The diva kept her makeup minimal while letting the wind play with her tresses. On the other hand, Disha wore a black-hued bikini with red rose prints all over. She rounded off her avatar with a long sheer skirt coupled with a rosy-tan beach glam.
Disha and Mouni are BFFs whose sartorial diaries always leave a mark on us.
