Not Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti To Play Lead In Naagin 3 Opposite This Actor. All Cast Details Here

I have been holding onto this emotion for quite sometime now. But its time to let go of something that holds a very large part of my heart. The show that gave me everything; Shivanya & Shivangi , embodying em was a privilege I was given by my @ektaravikapoor . Thank you maam , i shall always be thankful and they ll always be a part of me. My little land of make belief Naagin 1 & 2. Anyone who knows me knows how attached i am with what i love. So without much ado i bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck. P.S this one s gonna be epic too #NaaginForever @varunthebabbar @muktadhond @anusoru @shreya_nehal @tanyaa03 @nidhikurda @eshagupta1331

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:19am PST