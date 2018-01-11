Not Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti To Play Lead In Naagin 3 Opposite This Actor. All Cast Details Here

Highlights
- Anita Hassanandani will be seen as the antagonist
- Pearl V Puri stars opposite Surbhi
- Karishma Tanna will feature in a cameo
Remember the lead actor of Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil? Yes, Pearl V Puri. He will play the male lead opposite Surbhi in Naagin 3. "Pearl too shares a great fan base. Having done a supernatural show earlier, he fitted the bill as the hero of Naagin 3," the source told Indian Express. He last played Arjun Shastri in Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha.
I have been holding onto this emotion for quite sometime now. But its time to let go of something that holds a very large part of my heart. The show that gave me everything; Shivanya & Shivangi , embodying em was a privilege I was given by my @ektaravikapoor . Thank you maam , i shall always be thankful and they ll always be a part of me. My little land of make belief Naagin 1 & 2. Anyone who knows me knows how attached i am with what i love. So without much ado i bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck. P.S this one s gonna be epic too #NaaginForever @varunthebabbar @muktadhond @anusoru @shreya_nehal @tanyaa03 @nidhikurda @eshagupta1331
Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna has also bagged a cameo in Naagin 3. The show is expected to launch sometime in during next month and will go on floors soon. Both the Naagin serials have been hugely successful.