Not Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti To Play Lead In Naagin 3 Opposite This Actor. All Cast Details Here

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti, best-known for her role in the show, has been finalised to play the lead heroine in Ekta Kapoor's. Surbhi has replaced Mouni Roy, who was part of the show in the previous two seasons. Also, Anita Hassanandani, who currently plays Shagun in, will feature in the lead role, Indian Express reports. "The makers want to outdopopularity and success of this season and are packing in the best of storyline and actors to make a mark. With the already popular faces Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan missing from the screen, the makers decided to get well-known actors Anita and Surbhi in their places. While Surbhi will play a positive character, Anita will be seen as the antagonist," a source told Indian Express Remember the lead actor of? Yes, Pearl V Puri. He will play the male lead opposite Surbhi in. "Pearl too shares a great fan base. Having done a supernatural show earlier, he fitted the bill as the hero of," the source told Indian Express . He last played Arjun Shastri in Earlier this week, Mouni Roy shared a heartfelt note for Ekta Kapoor and team. "Anyone who knows me knows how attached I am with what I love. So without much ado, I bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck," she wrote.Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna has also bagged a cameo in. The show is expected to launch sometime in during next month and will go on floors soon. Both theserials have been hugely successful.