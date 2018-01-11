Not Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti To Play Lead In Naagin 3 Opposite This Actor. All Cast Details Here

Surbhi Jyoti and others, meet the cast of Naagin 3

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 11, 2018 09:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Not Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti To Play Lead In Naagin 3 Opposite This Actor. All Cast Details Here

Surbhi Jyoti will play the lead role (Image courtesy: surbhijyoti)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anita Hassanandani will be seen as the antagonist
  2. Pearl V Puri stars opposite Surbhi
  3. Karishma Tanna will feature in a cameo
Television actress Surbhi Jyoti, best-known for her role in the show Qubool Hai, has been finalised to play the lead heroine in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. Surbhi has replaced Mouni Roy, who was part of the show in the previous two seasons. Also, Anita Hassanandani, who currently plays Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will feature in the lead role, Indian Express reports. "The makers want to outdo Naagin popularity and success of this season and are packing in the best of storyline and actors to make a mark. With the already popular faces Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan missing from the screen, the makers decided to get well-known actors Anita and Surbhi in their places. While Surbhi will play a positive character, Anita will be seen as the antagonist," a source told Indian Express.

Remember the lead actor of Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil? Yes, Pearl V Puri. He will play the male lead opposite Surbhi in Naagin 3. "Pearl too shares a great fan base. Having done a supernatural show earlier, he fitted the bill as the hero of Naagin 3," the source told Indian Express. He last played Arjun Shastri in Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha.
 
 

A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on



Comments
Close [X]
Earlier this week, Mouni Roy shared a heartfelt note for Ekta Kapoor and team Naagin. "Anyone who knows me knows how attached I am with what I love. So without much ado, I bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck," she wrote.
 


Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna has also bagged a cameo in Naagin 3. The show is expected to launch sometime in during next month and will go on floors soon. Both the Naagin serials have been hugely successful.
 

Trending

Naagin 3surbhi jyotiTelevision

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Fire in VadodaraGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................