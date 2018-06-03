Trending: Karishma Tanna's Naagin 3 Gets A Thumbs-Up And Comparison With Sridevi

The first episode of Naagin 3, starring Karishma Tanna, aired on Saturday

Karishma Tanna in Naagin 3. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights

  1. Karishma's casting was initially rejected by the fans of the show
  2. Karishma, you were fab in last episode, read one comment
  3. Mouni Roy returns as Shivangi (maybe) one last time
Ekta Kapoor's fabulous weekend is finally here. Veere Di Wedding, which she co-produced with Rhea Kapoor, is winning the box office battle while her new show Naagin 3 is winning the TRP battle (apparently). The first episode of Naagin 3 aired on Saturday and guess what, the Internet loved it. For all those fans missing Mouni Roy as Naagin supremo in the latest season, Ekta Kapoor gave a sliver of hope that may return in the show's course. The third season opens with a dying Shivangi (Mouni from last season) wondering why her husband and father plotted her murder and vows to return for revenge. But after episode #1, Ekta Kapoor has nothing to worry about Karishma Tanna taking over from Mouni because like we said earlier, the Internet loved it. Remember when the Internet would not accept Karishma as the new face of the show... yeah, apparently not many want to recall that now.

Here's a tweet from a fan telling Karishma that her character is being compared with that of Sridevi's ichchadhari naagin:
 

Here are some other positive reactions for the show and the casting:
 
 
 
 

But of course, there was a section of the Internet, which disapproved:
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna opened up to her fans about the show, which topped the trends list soon after the siring of its first episode. She chatted with her fans on Twitter and revealed the she's 'thrilled and excited' about being a part of the show.

Here are some questions she answered about the show.
 
 

The first episode of Naagin 3 laid the foundation of Ruhi's (the shape-shifting naagin played by Karishma Tanna) thirst for revenge and the precap hinted at the introduction of Anita Hassanandani, who plays Vishakha, the other human form of Ruhi. Fans are still waiting for the arrival of Surbhi Jyoti, who apparently plays the naagin with a positive mission.

PS: There was a Veere Di Wedding promotion sequence in the first episode of Naagin 3.

