Trending: Karishma Tanna's Naagin 3 Gets A Thumbs-Up And Comparison With Sridevi

Highlights
Here's a tweet from a fan telling Karishma that her character is being compared with that of Sridevi's ichchadhari naagin:
#AskKarishma Your character is being compared to Iconic sridevi ji. Congratulations— SRKsSquad (@SRKsSquad) June 2, 2018
Wow wow wow!! That's new to me!! M so glad wit this comparison. M floored :) thanku ! #AskKarishma#Naagin3https://t.co/3TART8Z8jA— Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) June 2, 2018
Here are some other positive reactions for the show and the casting:
Okay @ektaravikapoor naagin3 is big super duper hit show of indian television and @KARISHMAK_TANNA you were fab in last episode and now waiting for @SurbhiJtweets— surbhi jyoti And Nakuul mehta (@NSurbhijyoti) June 2, 2018
#Naagin3 was awesome— Shreya Bepannaah Rosewoodian (@Shreya_HCL) June 2, 2018
Ladke cute hai Usme
But love u Karishma @KARISHMAK_TANNA@ColorsTV
The first episode of #Naagin3 is quite gripping...@KARISHMAK_TANNA is very convincing as naagin...amazing @ektaravikapoor@ColorsTVpic.twitter.com/0at7xxUxpU— Garima Anurag (@GAnurag11) June 2, 2018
Commendable acting by @KARISHMAK_TANNA— Anita Jirel (@pshycodoctor) June 2, 2018
She performed far better than my expectation... love it...#Nagin3#Naagin3
But of course, there was a section of the Internet, which disapproved:
#Naagin3 wrost acting ever— Jazz (@Jazz44542602) June 2, 2018
Nothing can match #Naagin1 ka level...— vv (@swiz_el26) June 2, 2018
finally got to know that!#Naagin3
#Naagin3 Ritvik and Rocky ne Shivangi ko kyun mara ekta u better show it someday in dis season. Bas wohi episode dekhni hai mujhe. Mouni Arjun Ada and Sudha ji were the soul of the show. Nagin is nothing widout dem just nothing— Angel Ankita (@Angel_ank1) June 2, 2018
Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna opened up to her fans about the show, which topped the trends list soon after the siring of its first episode. She chatted with her fans on Twitter and revealed the she's 'thrilled and excited' about being a part of the show.
Here are some questions she answered about the show.
@KARISHMAK_TANNA What's different about your role in Naagin Season 3 ?? #AskKarishma#KTian— Kahin_Na_Kahin (@toppernishu) June 2, 2018
She is full of revenge!! Woohoo #AskKarishma#Naagin3https://t.co/cYzeBGLAFb— Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) June 2, 2018
@KARISHMAK_TANNA will there be also a love story in #Naagin3 like in 1&2? #AskKarishma— Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) June 2, 2018
Ofcz it will be :))) #AskKarishma#Naagin3https://t.co/0mHoqRNzfN— Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) June 2, 2018
PS: There was a Veere Di Wedding promotion sequence in the first episode of Naagin 3.