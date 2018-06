Trending: Karishma Tanna's Naagin 3 Gets A Thumbs-Up And Comparison With Sridevi

Karishma Tanna in Naagin 3. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Karishma's casting was initially rejected by the fans of the show Karishma, you were fab in last episode, read one comment Mouni Roy returns as Shivangi (maybe) one last time

#AskKarishma Your character is being compared to Iconic sridevi ji. Congratulations — SRKsSquad (@SRKsSquad) June 2, 2018

Wow wow wow!! That's new to me!! M so glad wit this comparison. M floored :) thanku ! #AskKarishma#Naagin3https://t.co/3TART8Z8jA — Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) June 2, 2018

Okay @ektaravikapoor naagin3 is big super duper hit show of indian television and @KARISHMAK_TANNA you were fab in last episode and now waiting for @SurbhiJtweets — surbhi jyoti And Nakuul mehta (@NSurbhijyoti) June 2, 2018

#Naagin3 was awesome



Ladke cute hai Usme



But love u Karishma @KARISHMAK_TANNA@ColorsTV — Shreya Bepannaah Rosewoodian (@Shreya_HCL) June 2, 2018

Commendable acting by @KARISHMAK_TANNA

She performed far better than my expectation... love it...#Nagin3#Naagin3 — Anita Jirel (@pshycodoctor) June 2, 2018

Nothing can match #Naagin1 ka level...

finally got to know that!#Naagin3 — vv (@swiz_el26) June 2, 2018

#Naagin3 Ritvik and Rocky ne Shivangi ko kyun mara ekta u better show it someday in dis season. Bas wohi episode dekhni hai mujhe. Mouni Arjun Ada and Sudha ji were the soul of the show. Nagin is nothing widout dem just nothing — Angel Ankita (@Angel_ank1) June 2, 2018

@KARISHMAK_TANNA will there be also a love story in #Naagin3 like in 1&2? #AskKarishma — Dilip Kumar Fan Club (@Amirmurt) June 2, 2018

Ekta Kapoor's fabulous weekend is finally here., which she co-produced with Rhea Kapoor, is winning the box office battle while her new showis winning the TRP battle (apparently). The first episode ofaired on Saturday and guess what, the Internet loved it. For all those fans missing Mouni Roy as Naagin supremo in the latest season, Ekta Kapoor gave a sliver of hope that may return in the show's course. The third season opens with a dying Shivangi (Mouni from last season) wondering why her husband and father plotted her murder and vows to return for revenge. But after episode #1, Ekta Kapoor has nothing to worry about Karishma Tanna taking over from Mouni because like we said earlier, the Internet loved it. Remember when the Internet would not accept Karishma as the new face of the show ... yeah, apparently not many want to recall that now.Here's a tweet from a fan telling Karishma that her character is being compared with that of Sridevi'sHere are some other positive reactions for the show and the casting:But of course, there was a section of the Internet, which disapproved:Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna opened up to her fans about the show, which topped the trends list soon after the siring of its first episode. She chatted with her fans on Twitter and revealed the she's 'thrilled and excited' about being a part of the show.Here are some questions she answered about the show. The first episode oflaid the foundation of Ruhi's (the shape-shiftingplayed by Karishma Tanna) thirst for revenge and the precap hinted at the introduction of Anita Hassanandani, who plays Vishakha, the other human form of Ruhi. Fans are still waiting for the arrival of Surbhi Jyoti, who apparently plays thewith a positive mission.PS: There was a Veere Di Wedding promotion sequence in the first episode of