Mouni Roy Defends Karishma Tanna After Naagin 3 Backlash. 'She'll Do Exceedingly Well'

Highlights
- After Karishma's first look was unveiled, fans demanded Mouni's return
- I can't think of replacing Mouni: Karishma Tanna
- Mouni wished luck to Karishma Tanna for Naagin 3
Here's Mouni Roy's message for the fans of Naagin:
A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin , she's left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her . It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show . Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement , estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT @ektaravikapoor @imouniroy @colorstv
This is Karishma Tanna's look in Naagin 3:
Moving on, Naagin 3 is a reboot of sorts of the series which was headlined by Mouni Roy from 2015 to 2017. In season 2 finale, Mouni's character Shivangi was killed by her husband Rocky (played by Karanvir Bohra).
Naagin 3 is expected to go on air soon.