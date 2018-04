Mouni Roy Defends Karishma Tanna After Naagin 3 Backlash. 'She'll Do Exceedingly Well'

Highlights After Karishma's first look was unveiled, fans demanded Mouni's return I can't think of replacing Mouni: Karishma Tanna Mouni wished luck to Karishma Tanna for Naagin 3

Karishma Tanna's first look for the upcoming season of popular television showbackfired on the makers as the Internet declared that "there's no Naagin without Mouni Roy." Karishma's first look was unveiled by producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday and majority comments on her post demanded Mouni Roy's return instead of Karishma. On Tuesday, Karishma shared Mouni's message for the fans of the show, in which the Brahmastra actress welcomed Karishma and wished her luck for the series. Karishma also wrote: "(Mouni has) left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her. It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show." Karishma, who is "ecstatic about starting this new journey," is not the only new face on the show . Soon, the makers will reveal the first looks of Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti.Here's Mouni Roy's message for the fans ofThis is Karishma Tanna's look inMoving on,is a reboot of sorts of the series which was headlined by Mouni Roy from 2015 to 2017. In season 2 finale, Mouni's character Shivangi was killed by her husband Rocky (played by Karanvir Bohra). In the new series, Surbhai Jyoti (and) will play the protagonist while's Anita Hassanandani will play the principal antagonist. The makers have roped in Pearl V Puri, star of, to play the male lead inis expected to go on air soon.