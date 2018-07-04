'Mouni Roy, Can't Wait For Gold,' Internet Tells Actress After She Shares Pic With Akshay Kumar

Waiting anxiously to see Mouni Roy in Akshay Kumar's Gold? So is the Internet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2018 22:18 IST
Mouni Roy shared this picture with Akshay Kumar from Gold (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

New Delhi: 

  1. It is a still from soon-to-be released song Naino Ne Baandhi
  2. Akshay and Mouni play a couple in Gold
  3. "So excited to watch this film," a comment read

Waiting anxiously to see Mouni Roy in Akshay Kumar's Gold? So is the Internet. Gold will be Mouni's debut Bollywood film. This evening, the popular TV star shared a picture with her co-star Akshay, which actually is a still from their soon-to-be released song Naino Ne Baandhi Kaisi door ve. Akshay and Mouni, who play a Bengali couple in Gold, look lovely together in the frame. "Can't wait for Gold" and "so excited to watch this film" are some of the several comments posted on Mouni and Akshay's picture. "We can't wait. You are beautiful a million times," wrote actor Amit Sadh, who is also part of Gold. Naino Ne Baandhi will release on July 6.

Take a look at the picture here.
 

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on


Gold traces the journey of a hockey player Tapan Das, played by Akshay Kumar, who wants to make India proud by winning a gold medal for the country as an independent nation. He forms a hockey team in order to achieve his dream. Kunal Kapoor and Vineet Kumar Singh also feature in prominent roles.

Watch the trailer of Gold here.



Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, will open in the theatres on August 15.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy has another major film in the pipeline - Brahmastra. In Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, she reportedly plays a negative character. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is a trilogy and the first part of the film will release in August 2019.

John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter is another film which she has recently signed.
 

 

