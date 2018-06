Akshay Kumar's Gold Trailer: Of One Man's Dedication And Struggle To Make India Proud

Akshay Kumar in Gold (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar'strailer dropped by this morning and we would say the film is a must-watch. The trailer opens in the pre-independence era and traces the journey of a determined hockey player (Akshay Kumar), who makes India proud by fetching a gold medal for the country as an independent nation. However, it took 12 years to make that dream a reality, from 1936 to 1948. Tapan Das (Akshay), an assistant manager, dreams of playing for an independent nation and winning a gold medal for India and in between, he forms a hockey team that initially falls apart but join hand again to achieve the goal.is a story of one man's dream, dedication and struggle. And, he thus makes India proud.ensemble cast includes Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and also TV actress Mouni Roy, who debutes in Bollywood with the film . She appears to be playing Akshay's wife inWatch Akshay Kumar'strailer here.Here's a glimpse of Mouni Roy from the trailer.is based on true events. Of the film, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani told news agency PTI, "It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... about hockey. It is not based on any character." Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani jointly produceunder Excel Entertainment., directed by Reema Kagti, will release on August 15 (Independence Day).Did you liketrailer? Tell us in the comments section.