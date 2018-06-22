With New Gold Poster, Akshay Kumar Introduces Co-stars. No Mouni Roy But

Highlights
- "One generation dreamt it, the other achieved it," Akshay wrote
- Gold's trailer will release on June 25
- Gold is set against the backdrop of the 1948 Summer Olympics
Take a look at the new poster of Gold.
One generation dreamt it, the other achieved it.#GoldTrailer out on 25th June at 10 am.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 22, 2018
GOLD TRAILER IN 3DAYS pic.twitter.com/kvODLei9Hs
Here are the other posters of the film which have been released so far.
The dream that united our nation,— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2018
The dream that began in 1936,
The dream that took 12 years to become a reality.
Get ready to witness... #GoldTrailer releasing on the 25th of June pic.twitter.com/6xdoSVFmwO
Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Augpic.twitter.com/nDZclDCtYH— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2018
Here's Gold teaser.
Gold will release this Independence Day (August 15). Reports that the film will be postponed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's 2.0 (which also stars Akshay) were doing the rounds some weeks ago. However, later, it was confirmed that Gold will hit the screens as scheduled. 2.0 is Akshay's first Tamil film. He plays the prime antagonist.
Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal are also part of Akshay Kumar's Gold.