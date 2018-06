With New Gold Poster, Akshay Kumar Introduces Co-stars. No Mouni Roy But

Akshay Kumar shared this poster of Gold (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights "One generation dreamt it, the other achieved it," Akshay wrote Gold's trailer will release on June 25 Gold is set against the backdrop of the 1948 Summer Olympics

One generation dreamt it, the other achieved it.#GoldTrailer out on 25th June at 10 am.



GOLD TRAILER IN 3DAYS pic.twitter.com/kvODLei9Hs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 22, 2018

The dream that united our nation,

The dream that began in 1936,

The dream that took 12 years to become a reality.

Get ready to witness... #GoldTrailer releasing on the 25th of June pic.twitter.com/6xdoSVFmwO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2018

Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Augpic.twitter.com/nDZclDCtYH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2018

Akshay Kumar has introduced his co-stars like Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and others in the new poster of, released some hours ago. However, we didn't get a glimpse of TV star Mouni Roy, who is debuting in Bollywood with the film. "One generation dreamt it, the other achieved it," Akshay wrote while sharing the poster and added that the Gold's trailer will release on June 25 , directed by Reema Kagti, is a period drama, set against the backdrop of the 1948 Summer Olympics and tells the story of India winning its first gold medal in hockey. Akshay Kumar plays the protagonist Take a look at the new poster ofHere are the other posters of the film which have been released so far.Here'steaser.will release this Independence Day (August 15). Reports that the film will be postponed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's 2.0 (which also stars Akshay) were doing the rounds some weeks ago. However, later, it was confirmed thatwill hit the screens as scheduled.is Akshay's first Tamil film. He plays the prime antagonist. Of the film, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani earlier told PTI, "It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... About hockey. It is not based on any character."is jointly produced by Ritesh and Farhan Akhtar.Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal are also part of Akshay Kumar's