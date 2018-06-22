With New Gold Poster, Akshay Kumar Introduces Co-stars. No Mouni Roy But

Mouni Roy is debuting in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2018 22:29 IST
Akshay Kumar shared this poster of Gold (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "One generation dreamt it, the other achieved it," Akshay wrote
  2. Gold's trailer will release on June 25
  3. Gold is set against the backdrop of the 1948 Summer Olympics
Akshay Kumar has introduced his co-stars like Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and others in the new poster of Gold, released some hours ago. However, we didn't get a glimpse of TV star Mouni Roy, who is debuting in Bollywood with the film. "One generation dreamt it, the other achieved it," Akshay wrote while sharing the poster and added that the Gold's trailer will release on June 25. Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, is a period drama, set against the backdrop of the 1948 Summer Olympics and tells the story of India winning its first gold medal in hockey. Akshay Kumar plays the protagonist.

Take a look at the new poster of Gold.
 

Here are the other posters of the film which have been released so far.
 
 

Here's Gold teaser.



Gold will release this Independence Day (August 15). Reports that the film will be postponed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's 2.0 (which also stars Akshay) were doing the rounds some weeks ago. However, later, it was confirmed that Gold will hit the screens as scheduled. 2.0 is Akshay's first Tamil film. He plays the prime antagonist.

Of the film, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani earlier told PTI, "It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... About hockey. It is not based on any character." Gold is jointly produced by Ritesh and Farhan Akhtar.

Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal are also part of Akshay Kumar's Gold.
 

