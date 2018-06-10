Akshay Kumar's Gold To Release On Scheduled Date. Also, No Clash With 2.0 Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a hockey coach in Gold

Share EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar in a still from Gold. (Image courtesy: Youtube) New Delhi: Highlights Gold will release on Independence Day Akshay Kumar will play the role of a hockey coach in Gold Gold also stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh Gold will be releasing on its scheduled date. Earlier, there were rumours that the release date of the film will be postponed in order to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's 2.0, which also features Gold is all geared up to release their film during the Independence Day weekend. The shooting of the film has been wrapped smoothly as per schedule. In fact, the post production of the film is on in full swing, the makers are all set to present something exciting this week."



Gold is a period drama, set against the backdrop of the 1948 Summer Olympics and traces the incidents of India winning its first gold medal in hockey. Other than



Directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Gold will hit the screens on August 15.



Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Toilet Hero in China, is performing well at the box office and has collected Rs 39 crore within two days. Apart from Gold and 2.0, Akshay has Kesari and Housefull 4 in the pipeline. He was last seen in PadMan.





