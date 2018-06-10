Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office - Akshay Kumar's Zooms To #1 Spot On Day 2 With Rs 39 Crore

#ToiletEkPremKatha registers a SUPER 51.06% growth on Day 2 [Sat] in China... That's not all, it has also zoomed to the No 1 spot at China BO on Day 2 itself... That says it all... Fri $ 2.35 mn Sat $ 3.55 mn Total: $ 5.90 [ 39.85 cr] #TEPK #ToiletHero

Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business... A section of the industry wasn't too confident of #ToiletEkPremKatha striking a chord in China due to the issue it raises... Well, all speculations / calculations have proven wrong... #TEPK#ToiletHero