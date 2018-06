Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office - Akshay Kumar's Zooms To #1 Spot On Day 2 With Rs 39 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released as Toilet Hero in China Toilet Hero witnessed a growth of 51.06% on Saturday It had a bigger opening than Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium

#ToiletEkPremKatha registers a SUPER 51.06% growth on Day 2 [Sat] in China... That's not all, it has also zoomed to the No 1 spot at China BO on Day 2 itself... That says it all...

Fri $ 2.35 mn

Sat $ 3.55 mn

Total: $ 5.90 [ 39.85 cr]#TEPK#ToiletHero — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2018

Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business... A section of the industry wasn't too confident of #ToiletEkPremKatha striking a chord in China due to the issue it raises... Well, all speculations / calculations have proven wrong... #TEPK#ToiletHero — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2018

, which released asin China, performed well at the box office there even on the second day and has earned Rs 39.85 crore so far, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh also mentioned that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha witnessed a growth of 51.06% on Saturday. He also mentioned how a "certain section of the industry" had apprehensions about the film's performance in the Chinese market. He wrote: "Box office can be most unpredictable, but that's the beauty of this business... A section of the industry wasn't too confident ofstriking a chord in China due to the issue it raises... Well, all speculations / calculations have proven wrong."The film not only managed to earn $3.55 million on Saturday but also rose to the number 1 spot at the Chinese box office on the second day of its release. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, earned Rs 15 crore on its opening day. According to Mr Adarsh, the success of the film's performance at the Chines box office could be attributed to the film's strong content. He tweeted: "Market for well-made content-driven Indian films continues to bloom in China."screened in 11,500 screens across China. The film received a bigger opening than Salman Khan'sand Irrfan Khan'sDirected by Shree Narayan Singh,was made on a budget of Rs 18 crore and it grossed Rs 216 crore across the globe when it originally released in August 2017. It earned Rs 132 crore in India and emerged as Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film of the year.