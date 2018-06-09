Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office - Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Film 'Starts Of Very Well'. Earns Over Rs 15 Crore On Opening Day

New poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, featuring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar (Courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlights Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released in China as Toilet Hero The film received a bigger opening than Hindi Medium, Bajrangi Bhaijaan Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is being screened in 11,500 screens across China

Market for well-made *content-driven* Indian films continues to bloom in China... #ToiletEkPremKatha - titled #ToiletHero for Chinese audiences - starts off VERY WELL... Debuts at No 2 at China BO...

Fri $ 2.36 mn [Rs 15.94 cr]

Shows: 56,974

Admits / Footfalls: 496,483#TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2018

#Xclusiv: 11,500 screens... 56,000 shows every day [may go up to 58,000 shows]... #ToiletEkPremKatha opens in China today [8 June 2018]... Much larger release than #HindiMedium and #BajrangiBhaijaan in China...Titled #ToiletHero for the local audiences. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2018

And here's the new poster of #ToiletEkPremKatha for the local Chinese audiences... #TEPKpic.twitter.com/KCgdoYkgyl - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2018

Delighted that our film #ToiletEkPremKatha is continuing to break new grounds and is all set to release as "Toilet Hero" across 4300 screens in China on 8th June.@psbhumi@ToiletTheFilm@RelianceEntpic.twitter.com/HVUHEyf1sk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2018

Toilet Ek Prem Katha, this special film releases in China today & I'm so excited.Thank you again for all the love & support we have already got & really hope that we get the same all over again.@akshaykumar#ShreeNarayanSingh@KuttiKalam#gratitude#toiletekpremkatha#ToiletHeropic.twitter.com/AI1t14ksbs — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 8, 2018