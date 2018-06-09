Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office - Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Film 'Starts Of Very Well'. Earns Over Rs 15 Crore On Opening Day

Highlights
Fri $ 2.36 mn [Rs 15.94 cr]
Shows: 56,974
Admits / Footfalls: 496,483#TEPK
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha received a bigger opening than films like Hindi Medium and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is being screened in 11,500 screens across the country with approximately 56,000 shows every day, according to Taran Adarsh. "Exclusive: 11,500 screens... 56,000 shows every day (may go up to 58,000 shows)... Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opens in China today (8 June 2018)... Much larger release than Hindi Medium and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China...Titled Toilet Hero for the local audiences," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
Taran Adarsh also shared a fresh poster of the film featuring both Bhumi and Akshay. "And here's the new poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for the local Chinese audiences," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha hit the domestic box office in August 2017 and had won accolades for choosing to showcase an unconventional story, highlighting the problem of open defecation in the country. Akshay and Bhumi play a newlywed couple, who head for splitsville after the duo have a fight over the absence of a toilet in the house. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is co-produced by Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar. The cast also includes Anupam Kher.