Toilet: Ek Prem Katha China Box Office - Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Film 'Starts Of Very Well'. Earns Over Rs 15 Crore On Opening Day

New poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, featuring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar (Courtesy taran_adarsh)

released in China on Friday and started off on a very good note, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's film was released in China asand it debuted at #2 at the box office, collecting $ 2.36 million (Rs 15.94 crore) on its opening day. "Market for well-made content-driven Indian films continues to bloom in China...- titledfor Chinese audiences - starts off very well... Debuts at No 2 at China box office...Friday $ 2.36 mn (Rs 15.94 crore), Shows: 56,974, Admits / Footfalls: 496,483," Taran Adarsh tweeted.received a bigger opening than films likeand. The film is being screened in 11,500 screens across the country with approximately 56,000 shows every day, according to Taran Adarsh. "Exclusive: 11,500 screens... 56,000 shows every day (may go up to 58,000 shows)...opens in China today (8 June 2018)... Much larger release thanandin China...Titledfor the local audiences," tweeted Mr Adarsh.Taran Adarsh also shared a fresh poster of the film featuring both Bhumi and Akshay. "And here's the new poster offor the local Chinese audiences," tweeted Taran Adarsh. A "delighted" Akshay Kumar announced the release ofand tweeted: "Delighted that our filmis continuing to break new grounds and is all set to release as Toilet Hero across 4300 screens in China on 8th June." Actress Bhumi Pednekar also tweeted about the release of the film in China: ", this special film releases in China today and I'm so excited. Thank you again for all the love and support we have already got and really hope that we get the same all over again."