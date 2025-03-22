<i>Toilet: Ek Prem Katha</i> Producer Reacts To Jaya Bachchan's Comment On The Film's Title: "Ma'am Should Check Box Office Figures"

The 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a comedy-drama film that had Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

The film was back in the news recently, as Jaya Bachchan commented on the title of the film at a conclave, expressing disappointment and also calling it a flop film.

Prerna Arora who was the producer of the film, has now reacted to the statement made by Jaya Bachchan.

Prerna told Bollywood Hungama, "Let me first state that I am a huge, HUGE fan of Jaya ji. For me, she is the ultimate. I can watch Guddi, Uphaar, Abhimaan, and Mili anytime, anywhere, and feel happy about life. It is, therefore, very hurtful to hear her say that our film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a flop. Ma'am should check the box office figures. Our film earned a very handsome profit. It was one of the five biggest hits of 2017."

Prerna expressed how much Jaya Bachchan's comment had hurt her, as she was a fan. The producer also added that she would like to explain the creative thought process behind the film to Jaya Bachchan.

Prerna said, "We weren't sure about the title at first. It seemed risky to have the word 'toilet' in the title, especially before 'A Love Story.' But eventually, we settled on the edgy title. As a producer, I have taken risks. What is cinema if it only sticks to the expected? Jaya Ma'am took risks with her role choices all the time. She did Doosri Sita, where she played a woman who murdered her abusive husband. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a film I am very proud of. I would love to show it to Jaya Ma'am if she would permit."

To those unaware, Jaya Bachchan's comment about the film was, "Look at the name of the film; I would never go to watch such movies. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha—is this even a name? Is it a good title? Please tell me, how many of you would watch a film with such a title? The film is a flop."

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.