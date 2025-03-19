Jaya Bachchan Mocks Akshay Kumar's <i>Toilet: Ek Prem Katha</i>: "<i>Yeh Koi Naam Hai</i>?"

Akshay Kumar's 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a box office hit. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film featured Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead.

While movie buffs showered love on the film, it looks like Jaya Bachchan is not a fan of this project. Why, you ask? During her recent appearance at the India TV Conclave, the veteran star questioned the film's title and even called it a “flop.”

Jaya Bachchan said, “Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh, koi naam hai? [Is that really a name?]"

Jaya Bachchan then turned to the audience and asked if they would be okay with watching a film with such a title. When only a few hands went up, she jokingly added, “Among so many people, hardly four people want to watch the film; it's very sad. Yeh toh flop hai. [It is a flop.]"

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a quirky love story with a strong social message. It follows Keshav (Akshay Kumar), a small-town man who marries Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar). After their wedding, Jaya leaves Keshav's house upon realizing it does not have a toilet. What follows is Keshav's battle against age-old traditions and his family's rigid mindset to build a toilet and win back his wife. Packed with humour, drama and a powerful message about sanitation, the film turns a serious issue into an engaging and entertaining ride.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also features Anupam Kher, Divyenndu, Sudhir Pandey and Ayesha Raza Mishra in important roles.

Talking about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's leading duo, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sky Force alongside Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya. Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar's most recent release was Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Up next, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in The Royals and Daldal, while Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup with Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle and Bhooth Bangla.