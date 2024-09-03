<i>Singham Again</i> To Release On Diwali: "Rumour Mills Are Working Overtime"

Another day, another Bollywood update. We are talking about Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Previously, rumour mills were abuzz that the upcoming action thriller would not be released on Diwali this year. Reason? To avoid locking horns with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But now, Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has refuted the speculations, asking the audience not to “believe” the rumours. Sharing a long note on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “DON'T BELIEVE RUMOURS: 'SINGHAM AGAIN' CONFIRMED FOR DIWALI. The rumour mills are working overtime. Singham Again is NOT getting postponed. Arriving this Diwali [exact release date will be announced soon].”

Taran Adarsh added, “Shoot complete. Post-production work is going on in full swing. Full-fledged promotions start in Oct 2024.” He also attached a poster of Singham Again to his post. The text in the poster read, “Rohit Shetty's cop universe roaring this Diwali 2024.”

Singham Again is the third installment in the director's Singham series and the fifth movie in his cop universe. The franchise started with Singham (2011), followed by Singham Returns (2014). The director's cop universe also includes Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Indian Police Force.

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the fearless cop, Bajirao Singham, in Singham Again. Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff are also a part of the cast.

On June 14, Rohit Shetty confirmed Singham Again's premiere date by dropping the film's poster on social media. “Sher aatank machata hai, zakhmi sher tabahi! (A lion creates terror, a wounded lion creates havoc). See you in the cinemas once again. This Diwali,” read the side note.

A few months ago, Rohit Shetty shared a poster of Deepika Padukone from Singham Again. She will be playing the role of a female cop, Shakti Shetty. Dressed in a police uniform, the actress recreated Bajirao Singham's iconic pose in the poster. “MY HERO. REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI. LADY SINGHAM,” wrote the director.

Singham Again is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Jio Studios and Reliance Entertainment.