Ajay Devgn's Witty Reply To A Fan Who Asked About Singham Again: 'Pehle Maidaan Mein Utar Jaaye...'

Ajay Devgn, on Wednesday, held an Ask Bholaa session on Twitter, and it was all about his recently released movie Bholaa. Among all the questions, a fan asked the actor about his next film Singham: "Sir Rohit Shetty ki Action packed Singham series me hum aapko kab dekhenge#AskBholaa Sir you are an amazing actor and director." Sharing an update on his upcoming film, the actor replied, "Pehle #Maidaan mein utar jaaye, phir #Singham mein bhi dikh jaayenge (First get into the #Maidaan, then will be seen in #Singham as well."

For those who don't know, Maidaan, produced by Boney Kapoor, is slated to hit the theatres on June 23.

Earlier this year, Ajay Devgn shared an update on Singham Again. He shared a picture with Rohit Shetty on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Made a good start to the New Year with Rohit Shetty's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is (fire). God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."

Coming back to Ajay Devgn's Ask Bholaa session, a fan asked the correct spelling of his surname: "Devgn hai ya devgan, teacher bhi nahi bata paayi thi, aap hi bata do (Is it Devgn or Devgan. My teacher was also not able to clear this doubt so please you only tell me... #AskBholaa." To this, the actor had an epic reply: "It's Dev (gun emoticon)." For those who don't know then let us tell you, Ajay's surname is spelt as Devgan, but he changed his own spelling in 2009. Others in his family still use Devgan.

On the work front, apart from Maidaan and Singham Again, the actor also has Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which is scheduled to release in 2024.