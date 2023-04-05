ICYMI: The Best Of Ajay Devgn's Ask Bholaa Session

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: )

Another day, another Ask Bholaa session to rid you of your mid-week blues. Ajay Devgn, who is riding high on his latest film Bholaa's success, started another Ask Bholaa session on Wednesday, welcoming queries from his fans. "Aapke sawaal mere jawaab (Your question my answer)... loving these impromptu QnAs Ready, set, go! #AskBholaa," the 54-year-old actor tweeted as he opened the platform to his fans. The questions ranging from Bholaa's sequel, when can fans see him in a romantic film to how the actor's name is spelt, were all kinds of fun.

The session, which spanned over a few hours was as entertaining as it gets. But Ajay Devgn's replies to the following tweets caught our attention. In one, a Twitter user asked the Singham star, "koi romantic movie mein kab aa rahe ho? (When will you appearing in a romantic film)." Replying to the question, the actor said, "Jab U, Me, Aur Hum sab ki iccha hogi( When U, Me, Aur Hum and everyone will want it)." For the unversed, the actor's reply was a pun on his romantic film with wife of the same name, U, Me Aur Hum, which was also the actor's directorial debut film. Take a look at the tweet here:

Jab U, Me, Aur Hum sab ki iccha hogi https://t.co/VllD43CYhH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 5, 2023

Without a doubt, the AMA session was dominated by inquiries about the actor's recent release Bholaa and the actors' Twitter thread stands as proof. In one, a user asked, "Sir aapne ek hi dress me puri shooting kar daali. Kaise? (Sir, you completed the entire shoot of Bholaa in the same attire, how?)." To this, the action hero said, "Truck ruka ke change karne ka time nahi tha (I didn't find time to stop the truck and change my dress)." Many were also eager to attain an update on Bholaa's sequel. A case in point was when a user asked, "Bholaa is a very well-made movie. Planning to watch 3rd time. When can we expect Bholaa2?". Ajay was quick to reply, "5-6 baar aur dekhlo, tab tak shayad sequel announce hojaye(watch it another 5-6 times, then maybe we will announce the sequel)."

Take a look at the tweets here:

Truck ruka ke change karne ka time nahi tha 😅 https://t.co/E8ZePEBFZo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 5, 2023

5-6 baar aur dekhlo, tab tak shayad sequel announce hojaye https://t.co/M7l16YpEVf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 5, 2023

Amidst all the inquiries about the actor and his personal and professional life, a user had a rather endearing question for Ajay Devgn. He asked, "Beaches or Mountains," Ajay Devgn's answer was proof that he is indeed a film fanatic. This is what he wrote, "....film set. Take a look at the tweet here:

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, which was released last week, has earned ₹ 53.58 crores at the box office so far, trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted. " #Bholaa benefits marginally thanks to #MahavirJayanti holiday... Ideally, Day 6 [Tue] should've been much higher than Day 5 [Mon] due to the holiday factor... Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 4.80 cr. Total: ₹ 53.58 cr. #India biz. #BoxOffice," he tweeted.

#Bholaa benefits marginally thanks to #MahavirJayanti holiday… Ideally, Day 6 [Tue] should've been much higher than Day 5 [Mon] due to the holiday factor… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 4.80 cr. Total: ₹ 53.58 cr. #India biz.#BoxOfficepic.twitter.com/nvQi78KYgC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2023

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave 2 stars out of 5. He wrote, "The relentless cacophony is, of course, of a piece with what Bholaa is out to achieve. It is a film that goes the whole nine yards and loses its way."