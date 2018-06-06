Toilet: Ek Prem Katha In China - Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Film To Release As Toilet Hero

After receiving adulation in the domestic box office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to open in the China box office this Friday. The film will be released in China as Toilet Hero and will be screened in 4300 screens across the country. A "delighted" Akshay Kumar announcing the news on his official Twitter handle wrote: "Delighted that our film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is continuing to break new grounds and is all set to release as Toilet Hero across 4300 screens in China on 8th June." Akshay Kumar also shared the new poster of the film featuring both Bhumi Pednekar and himself. The film starring Akshay and Bhumi had hit the domestic box office in August 2017.
Delighted that our film #ToiletEkPremKatha is continuing to break new grounds and is all set to release as "Toilet Hero" across 4300 screens in China on 8th June. @psbhumi@ToiletTheFilm@RelianceEntpic.twitter.com/HVUHEyf1sk— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 6, 2018
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had won accolades for choosing to showcase an unconventional story, highlighting the problem of open defecation in the country. Akshay and Bhumi play a newlywed couple, who head for splitsville after the duo have a fight over the absence of a toilet in the house. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is co-produced by Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar. The cast also includes Anupam Kher.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is not the first film to hit theaters in China. Critically acclaimed film Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, had earlier opened to packed houses and garnered over $125 million. Dangal, based on the true story of a wrestler's struggle to challenge gender stereotypes had quickly become the top non-Hollywood foreign film in the country.
Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium started off with a bang in China earlier this year. The film had managed to hit the chords and raked in over $ 28.20 million. Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, was 2018's third Bollywood film to have released in China, after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. While the former made Rs 450 crore, the latter settled for over Rs 300 crore.
CommentsAkshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was appreciated by critics and audience alike and made a whopping Rs 134.22 crore on release. The film was among the top grossers of 2017.
