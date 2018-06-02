Veere Di Wedding Done, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Roped In For Karan Johar's Next: Reports Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar is expected to be part of Karan Johar's upcoming venture, a story about a married couple trying to have a baby

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in Gabbar Is Back (Courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar to reportedly reunite after 9 years Karan Johar's untitled project is said to be helmed by Raj Mehta The project reportedly goes on floors in November Kambakkht Ishq, which released in 2009. Previously, the actress made special appearances in two of Akshay Kumar's films - Gabbar Is Back and Brothers. The upcoming project will reportedly cast the actors in a full-fledged roles.



"The makers have roped in Akshay Kumar to play the male lead. The story is about two couples and they were looking for a senior actor opposite Bebo. Akshay was their first choice and he loved the script. He discussed the film with Karan, and the modalities were worked out immediately," sources revealed to



Kareena Kapoor was reportedly very "happy" when Karan told her that Akshay will be on board for the project. "When Karan told Bebo they were casting Akshay opposite her, she was extremely happy. Both of them have been great friends and their reunion on screen was only a matter of time," sources told



Though the project is yet to be titled, the story is said to revolve around a married couple (played by Kareena and Akshay), who are trying to have a baby, reported



Filming for the untitled project reportedly starts in November after Akshay Kumar finishes shooting for Housefull 4. "Filming begins in November, after Akshay wraps up work on Housefull 4. Bebo also wanted a few months break in between to spend some time with her son Taimur. So, the team has worked out everything already,"



Kareena Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of the success of Veere Di Wedding, which released on Friday. Akshay Kumar was seen in PadMan and is gearing up for his next release Kesari



