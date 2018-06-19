With Gold's New Poster, Akshay Kumar Reveals When The Trailer Will Release

Highlights
The dream that united our nation,— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2018
The dream that began in 1936,
The dream that took 12 years to become a reality.
Get ready to witness... #GoldTrailer releasing on the 25th of June pic.twitter.com/6xdoSVFmwO
This is what co-producer Farhan Akhtar tweeted:
The birth of a nation
The creation of a team
The promise to realise
a long awaited dream. #Gold.
Happy to announce that the trailer releases on 25th June. pic.twitter.com/IXFVW34MAq— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 19, 2018
On Monday, team Gold released this poster from the film:
15th August, 1936- Berlin Olympics. Uss din Tapan Das ko pata chala ki apna desh ghulam ho, toh kaisa lagta hai. #Gold@akshaykumar@FarOutAkhtar@ritesh_sid@kagtireema@Roymouni@kapoorkkunal@TheAmitSadh@ItsVineetSingh@SunnyK0@SachinJigarLivepic.twitter.com/duK6HndIJt— Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) June 18, 2018
In the teaser, which was released last week, Akshay impressed the audiences with his act as a Bengali hockey player in Gold.. The teaser of Gold, which was unveiled earlier this year, shows the struggle of a hockey player (played by Akshay Kumar) and how he wins the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948.
Gold will be Akshay Kumar's second release of 2018 after PadMan. Of Gold, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier told news agency PTI, "It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... About hockey. It is not based on any character."