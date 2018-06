With Gold's New Poster, Akshay Kumar Reveals When The Trailer Will Release

Akshay Kumar in the latest poster of Gold (Courtesy XYZ)

The makers of Akshay Kumar'sjust shared another poster from the forthcoming film and with it, they also revealed the trailer release date. It's June 25, folks. In the poster, Akshay, with passion in his eyes, stands in front of a group of hockey players. "The dream that united our nation. The dream that began in 1936. The dream that took 12 years to become a reality. Get ready to witness...trailer releasing on the 25th of June," he wrote while sharing the new poster. The film traces the journey of a hockey player in the pre-Independence era, who wants to win Olympic gold for independent India.This is what co-producer Farhan Akhtar tweeted:On Monday, team Gold released this poster from the film In the teaser, which was released last week, Akshay impressed the audiences with his act as a Bengali hockey player in.. The teaser of, which was unveiled earlier this year, shows the struggle of a hockey player (played by Akshay Kumar) and how he wins the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948. In the film, Akshay co-stars with Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor. It is directed byandfame director Reema Kagti.hits screens on this Independence Day (August 15).will be Akshay Kumar's second release of 2018 after. Of, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier told news agency PTI, "It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... About hockey. It is not based on any character."