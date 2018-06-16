Gold Teaser: Akshay Kumar, As A Determined Hockey Player, At His Patriotic Best The Reema Kagti-directed film traces the journey of a hockey player (Akshay Kumar) in the pre-Independence era

Share EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar in a still from the teaser of Gold (Courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The latest teaser of Gold features Akshay Kumar Gold latest teaser is brimming with patriotism Akshay Kumar plays a Bengali hockey player in the film Gold, the makers have now released a new teaser of the film which is brimming with patriotism. The teaser begins with a slide which says "Please stand up for the national anthem". Just when you are waiting for the national anthem of India to play, what starts playing is the British patriotic song God Save The Queen and what flutters on screen is the Union Jack. The teaser then says that for 200 years Indians stood for the British national anthem and after a dramatic pause appears a grim looking Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar, with passion in his eyes, taking out the national flag from his inner pocket, has "one dream" which changed everything. "One man's dream," the teaser continues, "made the British stand up for our anthem." The teaser ends with a roaring sound of "Vande Mataram."

Here's the promo of #Gold... Stars Akshay Kumar... Reema Kagti directs... 15 Aug 2018 release... #StandUpForGold... #GoldTeaser link: https://t.co/trhdPoFI1s — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2018



The makers also unveiled the latest poster of the film, featuring Akshay Kumar recently. Eyes brimming with passion and the Indian flag held close to his heart, Akshay Kumar in the latest poster of Gold, looks convincing as a hockey player who wants to make his country proud.

Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Augpic.twitter.com/nDZclDCtYH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2018



The Reema Kagti-directed film traces the journey of a hockey player in the pre-Independence era, who wants to win Olympic gold for independent India. Sharing the poster of the film, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai."



The teaser of Gold, which was unveiled earlier this year, shows the struggle of a Bengali hockey player (as revealed in the trailer) and how he wins the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948. Gold is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Gold will also star Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh in a pivotal roles.



Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier told PTI that Gold is not a biopic but it based on a fictional story "set against a real backdrop". "It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... About hockey. It is not based on any character."



Akshay Kumar's Gold will hit theatres on this Independence Day.



