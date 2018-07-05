Gold: Akshay Kumar Introduces Mouni Roy And Others In New Posters

Akshay Kumar unveiled five posters, each featuring the pivotal characters in the film

  1. Akshay Kumar shared five new posters from his film
  2. Mouni Roy plays Akshay Kumar's wife in the film
  3. Akshay also introduced Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh in the posters

With a series of posters on Instagram, Gold actor Akshay Kumar introduced his co-stars from his upcoming sports drama, which is set to release on Independence Day. Akshay Kumar unveiled five posters, each featuring the pivotal characters in the film. In the first poster featuring Mouni Roy, Akshay introduced the actress as his wife Mrs Monobina Das. A saree clad Mouni sports a retro look in the poster. "A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat," with this caption Akshay introduced Kunal Kapoor. In the Gold trailer, which was released last month, we got glimpses of Amit Sadh and Vineet Singh, who also have significant roles in the film. In the posters, Akshay gave us a brief introduction of the characters that these actors are playing in the film. Check out the posters here:
 

 

The poster also introduced us to debutante Sunny Kaushal (brother of Vicky Kaushal), who will be seen as Himmat Singh in Gold.

 

 

 

 

 


Gold is the fictionalised retelling of India's fantastic win at the 1948 London Olympics. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a patriotic hockey player, who wants to form a team to win gold medal at the Olympics but as a free nation. It is an inspiring story of India's first gold medal in the Olympic Games in field hockey.

The makers had earlier dropped several posters and teaser from the film, giving us glimpses of what the film is going to be all about. The poster shared earlier, gave us a brief introduction of Akshay Kumar's co-stars in the film but Mouni Roy was missing from it. The actress is making her Bollywood debut with the Reema Kagti-directed film Gold.

 

 

 

 

 


Here are the other posters of the film which have been released so far.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Watch the Gold trailer here.



Of the film, co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani told news agency PTI, "It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports...about hockey. It is not based on any character." Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani jointly produced Gold under Excel Entertainment.

Its Akshay Kumar vs John Abraham at the box office on August 15. Akshay's Gold and John's Satyamev Jayate will release on the same day. John Abraham, who launched the trailer of his upcoming film recently told news agency PTI: "Akshay is a friend, I wish him the best. Two films can release on the same day as both the films are of different genres." Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, which was also scheduled for Independence Day release, will now hit screens on August 31 to avoid clash with Gold.

 

 

