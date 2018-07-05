Gold: Akshay Kumar Introduces Mouni Roy And Others In New Posters

Akshay Kumar in Gold poster (Courtesy XYZ) )

With a series of posters on Instagram, Gold actor Akshay Kumar introduced his co-stars from his upcoming sports drama, which is set to release on Independence Day. Akshay Kumar unveiled five posters, each featuring the pivotal characters in the film. In the first poster featuring Mouni Roy, Akshay introduced the actress as his wife Mrs Monobina Das. A saree clad Mouni sports a retro look in the poster. "A brother, a friend and the coach of the dream team. Meet Samrat," with this caption Akshay introduced Kunal Kapoor. In the Gold trailer, which was released last month, we got glimpses of Amit Sadh and Vineet Singh, who also have significant roles in the film. In the posters, Akshay gave us a brief introduction of the characters that these actors are playing in the film. Check out the posters here:





The poster also introduced us to debutante Sunny Kaushal (brother of Vicky Kaushal), who will be seen as Himmat Singh in Gold.



Gold is the fictionalised retelling of India's fantastic win at the 1948 London Olympics. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a patriotic hockey player, who wants to form a team to win gold medal at the Olympics but as a free nation. It is an inspiring story of India's first gold medal in the Olympic Games in field hockey.



The makers had earlier dropped several posters and teaser from the film, giving us glimpses of what the film is going to be all about. The poster shared earlier, gave us a brief introduction of Akshay Kumar's co-stars in the film but Mouni Roy was missing from it. The actress is making her Bollywood debut with the Reema Kagti-directed film Gold.

