Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor Takes Trumpet Lessons For The Film, Says The Instrument Was An 'Integral Part Of His Character'

Anil Kapoor in a still from Fanney Khan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Anil Kapoor learnt playing trumpet for his role in Fanney Khan Fanney Khan features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao Fanney Khan will hit the screens on August 3

Anil Kapoor, who is all set to feature in the upcoming musical drama Fanney Khan, especially learnt to play trumpet for his role in the film, reports mid-day. During a media interaction, Anil, who plays a musician in the film, revealed that in order to make his character perfect, he took piano lessons from Ramesh Kumar Gurung. He told mid-day: "The trumpet is an integral part of my character in the film. My character, Fanney, plays it when he is sad or happy. So I had to make it look real. I was excited to learn a new instrument and took lessons from Ramesh Kumar Gurung. It was challenging to emote while using the instrument." He even talked about how music has played a vital role in his career and added, "Music has played an integral part in my career. I understood melody and rhythm through the characters I have played."



Fanney Khan will witness the reunion of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after 17 years. The duo have earlier featured in films such as Humara Dil Apke Paas Hai and Taal. Fanney Khan also features Rajkummar Rao, who will reportedly be seen playing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love interest in the film. The film's trailer released a week ago and it has over 18 million views on YouTube.



Take a look at Fanney Khan trailer here:







