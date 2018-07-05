Fanney Khan: Rajinikanth Spotted In New Poster Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor's Film But Is It Really Him?

Fanney Khan new poster (courtesy AnilKapoor)

Anil Kapoor fans, don't be disappointed thinking he is not on the new poster of Fanney Khan. All you need is an eye for detail to spot the actor. A glimpse of the poster reveals that Rajinikanth makes an appearance but we advise you to look carefully - is it really him? No, actually. That's Fanney Khan AKA Anil Kapoor who is wearing a mask of the superstar. Well, if you don't believe us, then just see the bracelet the guy in yellow is wearing in the poster and watch the teaser of Fanney Khan again - you'll spot the same on Fanney Khan's right wrist.



Anil Kapoor, who tweeted the new poster, captioned it as: "Everything is fair in love, war and in a quest to achieve your dreams! How far will they go? Find out very soon!" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao also star in the poster. Aishwarya, who is said to be a famous musician in the film, sports a bewildered expression as she appears to have been taken captive by someone - she can be seen tied to a chair. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's look in the poster heightens the mystery all the more.



Check out the new poster of Fanney Khan here:



Mystery solved:



We got a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from the movie, when the teaser released last month.





Ahead of that, Fanney Khan was introduced with these posters.



Fanney Khan is reportedly director Atul Manjrekar's remade version of Dutch film Everybody's Famous and addresses issues like body-shaming. Fanney Khan is also said to be the story of a father and daughter, in which Anil Kapoor plays an aspiring musician. Produced by Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra, Fanney Khan is all set to hit screens on August 3.